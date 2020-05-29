share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

International Olympics Committee Announces Near Gender Parity Throughout Its Administration

The goal, according to IOC, is to achieve full gender parity across all aspects of the games by the 2024 Paris Olympics.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 29, 2020
IOC gender parity
Image credit: IOC/Greg Martin
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureLGBTQIA+
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related