share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India Reduces Its Individual Sugar Consumption by 2 kgs Per Year

A good start for a country known as the diabetes capital of the world.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Oct 26, 2018
sugar consumption
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthdiabetes
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related