share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Death Within 3 Months of Testing Covid19 Positive Will Count as Covid Fatality: SC

The court’s ruling will increase the number of people entitled to ex-gratia payment for the death of family members due to Covid.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 1, 2021
covid19 fatality supreme court ex gratia payment
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related