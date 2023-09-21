share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Strenuous Exercise Boosts Your Immune System

Your body may benefit even when you think you’ve overdone it.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
May 7, 2018
exercise and immunity
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthexercise
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related