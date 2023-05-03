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‘I Scheduled My Own C‑Section,’ She Said, ‘Because I Had a Job Interview’

In one generation, so much — and so little — has changed for India’s working mothers.

written by
Swetha Dandapani
published
Aug 11, 2018
working mother
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AuthorSwetha Dandapani

Swetha Dandapani communicates about issues of gender and the environment, by writing, reporting and producing videos.

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