share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hungary Introduces Anti‑Trans Bill While the World Is Distracted by Coronavirus

Lawmakers are using the coronavirus pandemic as a diversion to further their bigoted agendas.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 6, 2020
coronavirus pandemic transgender
Image Credit: Britannica
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticscoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related