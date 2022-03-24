share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hundreds of Undiscovered Mammals Are ‘Hidden’ in Plain Sight, Finds Study

The new research offers a method to predict where to look for new animal species — as extinction rates continue to rise.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 29, 2022
undiscovered mammals
Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons/ Brett Hartl/Center for Biological Diversity
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceextinction
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related