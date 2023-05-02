share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How the Internet Ruined Our Passion for Politics — And How We Can Get It Back

If we blame each other, we’re looking the wrong way.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 28, 2022
political passion online
Image credit: istock/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturealgorithm
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related