share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Tear Gas Used to Incapacitate Protesters Affects Their Health

Tear gas is a chemical agent that is banned in international warfare, according to the Chemical Weapons Convention — but police still use it for domestic riot control.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 1, 2020
tear gas Black Lives Matter
Image Credit: Sky News
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsNRC-CAA
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related