share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Sharing News Online Makes People Overestimate Their Knowledge of It

Most links shared on social media aren’t clicked on at all — suggesting that most shares aren’t even based on actual reading of the texts.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 7, 2022
do people read articles before sharing them online
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechFake News
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related