share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Mental Illness Can Impact Heart Health, According to New Research

“We also found that for people who are mentally ill, their heart rate does not adapt to external stressors as it should.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 5, 2022
mental illness and heart health
Image Credit:Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related