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Why People Falsely Believe Something Happened – When It Didn’t

The “Mandela effect” explains how individual psyche and society can influence memories to a point that they eventually become incorrect.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 2, 2022
what is Mandela effect
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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