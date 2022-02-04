share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How a Partner’s Fragile Masculinity Can Lead to Anxiety, Less Sexual Satisfaction for Women

“When society creates an impossible standard of masculinity to maintain… nobody wins.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 4, 2022
fragile masculinity in bed
Image Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexanxiety
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related