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Even Small Elevations in Blood Sugar Level During Pregnancy Can be a Long‑Term Problem

An argument to officially redefine gestational diabetes.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 13, 2018
gestational diabetes
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BodiesHealthdiabetes
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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