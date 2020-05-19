share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Here’s Why Nobody Can Be A Pure Introvert Or Extrovert

Introversion and extroversion are merely tendencies influenced by external and internal environments, according to Carl Jung.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 19, 2020
am I an ambivert?
Image Credit: IDG Connect
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related