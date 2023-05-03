share
WHO: Life Expectancy Has Increased By 21% In Low‑Income Countries

“The good news is that people around the world are living longer and healthier lives. The bad news is the rate of progress will be further thrown off track by Covid-19,” WHO said.

Devrupa Rakshit
May 18, 2020
WHO life expectancy
Image Credit: Raminder Pal Singh/European Pressphoto Agency
