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Why More Women Die of Heart Failure Than Men

For half of women experiencing heart failure, a heart attack isn’t the cause — but treatment for their problem doesn’t exist.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 20, 2020
heart failure in women
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BodiesHealthheart disease
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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