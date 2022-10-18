share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hair Straightening Chemicals Were Linked With Cancer – Showing the Dangers of Beauty Norms Around Hair

Our cultural fixation on straight hair over curls is endangering women’s health by putting them at greater risk of uterine cancer.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 18, 2022
straightening hair causes cancer
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbeauty standards
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related