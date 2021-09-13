share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Govt Delay Strands 400 Tribal Families Awaiting Re‑Settlement in Karnataka

The promise of re-settlement and relief packages were some reasons why tribals living in the Nagarahole forest area volunteered to move out.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 13, 2021
Karnataka tiger reserve tribal groups
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsAdivasi community
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related