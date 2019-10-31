share
Google Bans Political Ads that Target Voters by Their Political Leanings

Political ads on Google will only be able to target voters using data about their age, gender, and postal code.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Nov 21, 2019
Tags
SocietyPoliticstechnology
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

