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What’s Keeping Girls in the Backseat

With the dawn of the latest Wonder Woman era, I like to think that a children’s costume party might look better today than it did when I attended a birthday party, in 2011, in the leafy suburb of Bandra, Mumbai.

written by
Karishma Attari
published
Feb 4, 2018
differences between boys and girls
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AuthorKarishma Attari

Karishma Attari is a Mumbai-based writer, book reviewer and sunshine generator. She is the author of I See You and Don’t Look Down and runs a workshop series titled 'Shakespeare for Dummies.'

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