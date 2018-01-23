share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What’s Keeping Girls in the Backseat

With the dawn of the latest Wonder Woman era, I like to think that a children’s costume party might look better today than it did when I attended a birthday party, in 2011, in the leafy suburb of Bandra, Mumbai.

written by
Karishma Attari
published
Feb 4, 2018
differences between boys and girls
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitygender
AuthorKarishma Attari

Karishma Attari is a Mumbai-based writer, book reviewer and sunshine generator. She is the author of I See You and Don’t Look Down and runs a workshop series titled 'Shakespeare for Dummies.'

Related