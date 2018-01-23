share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Rethinking Work‑Life Balance So It’s Actually Achievable

In a time of constant access through technology and evening calls with global counterparts replacing the typical 9 to 5, and life moving at a faster pace than ever, what has traditionally been called ‘work-life bal...

written by
Sahar Bhaloo
published
Jan 23, 2018
rethinking work life balance
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Powerdadsemotional health
AuthorSahar Bhaloo

Sahar Bhaloo, PhD, is clinical psychologist with specialties in relationship management, easing transitions and change, and transforming trauma. Her social justice focus includes promoting resilience in marginalized populations and helping individuals, couples, children and families to improve their emotional well-being. She completed her doctorate in the US, then worked with international populations in Canada.

Related