Bangladesh Launches All‑Woman Police Unit to Fight Cyber Crimes Against Women

It might be even more helpful to sensitize the entire police force, irrespective of gender, to on- and off-line violence against women.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 18, 2020
Image Credit: Visual Hunt
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

