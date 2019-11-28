share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Geologists Discover New ‘Extremophiles’ in Antarctic Ice Shelf

The discovery is the first-ever record of lifeforms living in stone ecosystems in extreme temperatures.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 16, 2021
extremophiles in antarctica
Image Credit: Martin Wearing/PA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentbiodiversity
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related