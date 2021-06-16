share
The Swdl
FIR Filed Against Twitter for Not Removing Tweets About a Muslim Man’s Assault

The government says Twitter failed to comply with the new IT rules — making the platform liable for any “unlawful” content.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 16, 2021
FIR against twitter by ghaziabad police
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

