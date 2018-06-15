share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Finding Kinship in a Pot of Curry

One simple recipe ties three generations of Indian women.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Jun 15, 2018
chicken curry recipe
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefood
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related