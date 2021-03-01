share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Fathers Who Are Involved in Caring for Their Infants May Experience Better Mental Health: Study

The findings help make the case for paid paternity leave, the researchers say.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 1, 2021
new dad depression
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related