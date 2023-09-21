share
The Swdl
Facebook To Redirect Users Who Engaged With False Covid19 Posts to WHO’s Myth Busters Page

The new policy is limited to users who engaged with harmful posts by commenting, liking, or sharing.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Apr 17, 2020
facebook introduces new policy to limit covid19 misinformation
Image Credit: ilmigo
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

