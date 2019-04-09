share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Facebook Received 40,300 Requests From the Govt Last Year to Access User Data

The requests have almost doubled since 2019, Facebook said in its transparency report.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 21, 2021
facebook transparency reports
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsFacebook
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related