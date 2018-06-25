share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Evidence of Son Preference Found Among Second‑Generation Indian Diaspora

Sex selective abortion isn’t only a problem in India.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 25, 2018
son preference
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityCulture
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related