share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Couple Shamed for Interfaith Marriage by Lucknow Passport Officer

A Hindu woman and her Muslim husband were applying for passports when the officer had a bigoted tantrum.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Jun 21, 2018
interfaith marriage in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticscurrent events
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related