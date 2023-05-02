share
1 in 20 Elderly Indians Is Ill‑Treated, Abused: National Survey

Children, children-in-law, and grandchildren are often the abusers, but fear of losing family support keeps elderly people trapped.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 12, 2021
how common is elderly abuse in india
Image Credit: everypixel.com
