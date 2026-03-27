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The Mushroom Is a Metaphor

The deadliest symbol of humankind is named after the most regenerative thing on earth.

written by
Diya Isha
published
Mar 27, 2026
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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FutureEnvironmentplants
AuthorDiya Isha

Diya Isha is Associate Editor at The Swaddle and a National Book Critics Circle Emerging Critics Fellow. She can be found on Instagram at @contendish.