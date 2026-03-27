The Mushroom Is a Metaphor

The mushroom cloud began as a fireball, then rose into a vertical column of heat that metastasized into a turbulent, billowing cap. William Laurence, then the U.S. War Department’s bomb press spokesman, favoured metaphors for the nuclear explosion that Peggy Rosenthal describes as “cosmically procreational.” The cloud was, Laurence wrote, a “living thing,” a new species of being, seething in a white fury. It has since become the unchallenged symbol of the nuclear age.

Why were explosions imagined and sold as inevitable, even liberatory, called a “mushroom”? Before “mushroom cloud” took hold, writers and observers experimented with other terms, including “geyser,” “cauliflower,” “parasol,” “dome-shaped column,” and, courtesy of scientists, even “the rose.” Everyone settled on “mushroom,” historian Spencer Weart speculates, because of a collective consciousness that regards mushrooms as a universal symbol of transformation.

If we follow the image downward, past the cloud and into the ground, we find another symbol, not entirely dissimilar. The mycelium network points to a vision of survival as inherently communal, never solitary, with underground filaments of fungi sustaining entire ecosystems by moving water, nutrients, and warning signals across stretches of soil. What we associate with annihilation in the sky becomes, in the earth, a system of regeneration.

This world was built in thrall to the image of the mushroom cloud. The mycelium’s alacrity for community is antithetical to the idea of a total, annihilating, self-consuming self. We may have chosen the wrong mushroom to live by.

According to botanist Merlin Sheldrake, fungi have been around far longer than us, older by at least forty million years. In Entangled Life, he writes that the mycelium is the “most common of fungal habits.” To become mycelium, hyphae – threads of fungi – branch and then fuse. This two-step process is known as “anastomosis,” from the Greek word for “to provide with a mouth.” For fungi, neighbourliness is a necessity for survival, with hyphae constantly in search of other hyphae to flourish. It is nearly impossible for fungi to burgeon without their full capacity for branching and fusing. Courtesy of this mycelium’s robust network, a plant taxed by shade or infection can still thrive if a neighbouring tree is willing to part with some of its resources. And often, they are.

This world was built in thrall to the image of the mushroom cloud. The mycelium’s alacrity for community is antithetical to the idea of a total, annihilating, self-consuming self. We may have chosen the wrong mushroom to live by.

The assumption that competition is nature’s default has come to govern not just science but culture, lending a kind of borrowed authority to the claim that aggression and rivalry are fundamental to existence. What the study of fungi unsettles, and at times overturns, is this picture. The identity constructs of the animal world – victim and oppressor, self and other, winner and loser – hold far less purchase for fungi. Sheldrake notes, somewhat cryptically, that their “selves can shade off into otherness gradually.” We tend to assume such a condition is unavailable to us.

Without words, the very thing that lets me be me and you be you and us be us, mycelium asserts its selfhood only through what it does. Its existence depends on negotiating loyalties across species, filtering toxins introduced by hostile factions, and finding sustenance in conditions that yield none.