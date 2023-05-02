share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Even Moderate Drinking May Be Bad for Health, Finds New Study

“…health benefits from low to moderate alcohol consumption is the biggest myth since we were told smoking was good for us.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 7, 2022
is moderate drinking bad for health
Image Credit:Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthalcohol consumption
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related