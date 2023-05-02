Episode 1: The Taxi Driver

For women, leaving home after dusk implies an automatic invitation to danger and societal censure. Some people have even justified sexual assault and rape on the premise that women out late at night should expect aggression.

Amidst this, four women — a cab driver, a bouncer at a popular club, a bar dancer, and a home guard constable guarding the women’s compartment in the local trains — have been defying societal constraints and patriarchal mindsets each night when they go to work. These four Mumbai women work through the night, breaking boundaries that society has traditionally set on women’s mobility, morality, and sexuality.

Here are their stories.

This episode follows Nisha, a cab driver who gives as good as she gets from the male drivers who outnumber her.

NISHA, THE TAXI DRIVER

Voice Over

Audio Montage 1

English News Anchor speaks

Male politician: I believe that if my sister or daughter goes out in the night on New

Year’s Eve with men other than her father or husband, then I can’t expect her to be

treated with respect by people.

Male politician: Every one has a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ drawn around them. If anyone

crosses that Rekha, then they are bound to land in danger.

Voice Over

Nisha: You know people have that fear sometimes. Hence, they keep saying that I

should not drive in the night. But, the problem is, I love driving in the night! It is a

breeze to drive in the night, no cops to worry about, no traffic lights; you can zip

across the city.

Voice Over

Nisha: I used to work in a security firm earlier. Once, I met a lady cab driver who was

dropping a passenger off at my workplace. Till that day, I had no idea that there

were women cab drivers. I always felt driving was not for women. I took down the

details about the cab agency and went to my supervisor and convinced him to give

me only night shifts for two months because I wanted to learn something new. He

agreed so I started learning how to drive, without even mentioning this to my

mother.

Voice Over

Nisha: When I finally got my license, I told my mother. But she would not agree to

let me drive. She would just not budge. I even got a few lady drivers and friends to

come and convince her. We had to work really hard at convincing her. Finally she

agreed and allowed me to take up the driver’s job.

But then, my mother’s brother started creating problems. He would incessantly

criticise my mother for allowing me to drive. He said our family does not allow

women to drive. My mother tried reasoning with him, but I felt like I had to step in. I

told him that this is my life, this is my problem. I told him I won’t do anything to give

my mother a bad name. So there will be no problem.

Kunal: But was that just this uncle or did other members of your family oppose your

decision as well?

Nisha: All the male members of the family. (Laughs) Because I was the only woman

in the family to drive. Their daughters and sisters were all wearing the veil, so they

wanted me to do the same.

Voice Over

Nisha: My father used to be driver. He died in a car accident, while driving. From

that day, my mother has been so scared of vehicles that she still does not allow my

brother to buy a bike.

Kunal: So your mother’s objection stemmed from this fear, primarily?

Nisha: It was this fear, yes. But now she is not scared. In fact, she rides in my car

with me a lot. She has conquered her fear. But she still worries about the night, so

she keeps telling me to not drive in the night. But I love driving in the night!

Voice Over

Ambient conversation with Nisha and her colleagues.

Voice Over

Nisha and her colleagues: At the counter for prepaid taxis, they ask passengers if

they are okay with a woman driver. This has to stop. This must end. They should not

be asking such questions. Do they ask people if they are okay with a male driver?

Because of such questions when customers come to us, especially men, they look at

us in a cheap way and ask what are the extra ‘facilities’ we are giving them?

Some passengers also come and question us about why the people at the counter

ask such questions. They say, “Are you any different from male drivers?” In fact,

many of them even say that world over, things are changing for women, but is India

still so regressive that it thinks women can’t drive? They ask us this. Mostly, visitors

from other countries ask such questions. In fact, they are shocked at this

discrimination.

When a solo male passenger is given this choice, he starts having bad thoughts

about us.

Voice Over

Nisha: You know how people would earlier say that women can’t drive and only

men can be good drivers? Even now, 99 per cent of the customers feel this way.

They get scared, especially the women passengers. When they see that we are

going to drive them, they refuse. Just because they can’t drive, they think other

women also can’t drive well.

Voice Over

Kunal: So, you are always waiting in this food court?

Nisha: Yes, till we get a fare.

Kunal: But isn’t there a waiting room or a designated place for drivers to rest and

wait or use restrooms?

Nisha: Leave alone a waiting room, we would be thankful even if we just get some

respect around here. (Her friend laughs)

Look, these tables belong to the food court. If they have customers, they evict us.

Then, we sit there (points in one direction), but if we chat or laugh there, the airport

officials come and tell us to leave. Then, there (points in another direction), where

the security stands, if we sit there then the Taj Hotel’s security comes to evict us.

Kunal: So, where are you supposed to sit?

Nisha: We are not supposed to sit. They say, you stand and wait if you want or

leave. Or occupy a quiet corner somewhere. If you don’t, they call the cops to throw

us out.

Voice Over

Background conversation plays out between a passenger, a male cabbie and Nisha

and her friend.

Nisha: When we get a big ride, let us say worth Rs 500 or more, from the airport

counter, even before the passengers can come to our cabs, the male drivers

intercept them mid-way. Then, they try and convince passengers that women

drivers are neither safe nor reliable. They say we are not ‘good’ women. It happens

right here, in front of us.

Once they plant the seed of doubt in the minds of passengers, the passengers feel

like it is a risk to sit in our cars. This is all because the male drivers feel so jealous

that us, women, are getting such big-ticket rides and they aren’t. That’s why they try

so hard to mislead the passengers that the passengers go back to the airport and

cancel their rides with us.

If you want, you can try this yourself and you’ll see that you will want to cancel our

cab too.

Kunal: Do people actually cancel your cabs?

Nisha: Lots of them do!

Nisha’s friend: Then our supervisor often pleads with them and tells them that we

are safe and very reliable drivers. But, once there is doubt in their minds, it is very

difficult for us to change their mindset. Even if you ferry them for free, they won’t

come.

Voice Over

Nisha’s friend: Yes. We even tried offering free rides to passengers! (Laughs). We

agreed to pay them if they didn’t like our driving.

Voice Over

Nisha: Much before Ola and Uber entered the market, there used to be Meru and

Tab Cabs and the like. They used to compete with us fiercely.

Kunal: But, amidst the competition, did they ever behave badly with you?

Nisha: Yes, plenty of times. Whenever they saw one of our cars going, they would

deliberately overtake our cars and cut through very rashly. Then, they would often

abuse us while we would be driving past. They wouldn’t even care that one

shouldn’t abuse a woman.

But, that’s where we drew the line. Whenever they would abuse, we would lose it.

Why should we listen to their abuses? We are here, trying to earn a living by driving

a car. We aren’t committing a crime that we must bear their abuses. We can’t bear a

man abusing us. So, if a male driver abuses us, we stop his car in the middle of the

road and thrash them. We make it a point that we thrash him in a way that he

remembers it for life. That is the one rule we follow — we will not bear someone

abusing us.

Kunal: So, how does this work? If a lady driver has such an altercation, what happens

next?

Nisha: The issue is resolved right there and then. If she has the confidence, she will

thrash the driver herself. If she doesn’t, she will call us and then we all gather there

to teach him a lesson.

What do we do? If we must survive in their field, we must become like them. They

won’t let us survive if they think we are docile and delicate. That’s the problem.

Kunal: Do you feel like you have to project a sense of, what is conventionally

considered, masculine traits to them?

Nisha: Absolutely. We are not scared anymore. In fact, even the cops say that we

are fearless, and we don’t fear anyone anymore. (laughs)

Voice Over

Nisha: This guy, he would always travel in our cabs. This one time, he came out of

the airport and he was drunk. As soon as he sat in the cab, he started asking me

about my family. Generally, when passengers ask us such details, we are happy to

tell them. While we were talking, he asked me something very inappropriate. He

said, I’ll do this and that. I told him one thing straight: I have a very big weapon with

me at this point, one that you can’t imagine. I have the steering wheel with me. I

don’t care, I’ll crash into a wall or something and I will surely die but I will ensure

you die, too. I am not scared of dying.

It’s only then that he backed off and apologised. He’s never taken lady-driven cabs

after that.

Kunal: Do you think being in this profession has changed you?

Nisha: Immensely. Earlier, I was not allowed to step out without a burkha. But, now,

I am so carefree. The other thing is, I did not know what it was to abuse. But, now,

abuses, rough talking, I can do it all so easily. That’s why I say, this profession is

good but also bad. It can transform people but it can also ruin them in some ways.

Earlier, I used to be so shy that I would never talk to anyone apart from my close

ones. But now, I can talk to anyone who comes my way. Now, I can’t stop talking!

Sometimes, I still can’t wrap my head around just how much I have changed in these

last few years!

Voice Over

Nisha: Look, earlier, I used to have really long hair and now, I have a boy cut. I faced

a lot of flak from the male members of the family for this. They blamed my mother

for my transformation and criticised her a lot. But my mother told them that this is

her life and she gets to decide what she wants to do. My mother doesn’t tell us how

we must live or who we must pay heed to. She tells my brother and me to live our

lives the way we want to, but just ensure that the family’s reputation is never

tarnished. If my mother backs me, I don’t care about anyone else in the world.

Voice Over

Nisha: I told my maternal uncle that if you truly care for us, then you should have

supported us when we really needed it.

When I wanted to get married, none of these uncles supported us. I didn’t have a

father so we needed their support. But, they didn’t support my mother. So, I

couldn’t get married. That’s when I decided that I will never marry.

When we really needed it, they didn’t help us. They didn’t support my mother.

Now, when I am living on my own terms, we don’t need their backing. They lost the

right to interfere in my life when they decided to not back me when I needed them

to. That’s why, I don’t care about them anymore. My mother doesn’t have a

problem with the way I am living my life.

Voice Over

Nisha: Yes, this profession has created these problems for me. Before I came into

this, I used to only wear long-sleeved dresses with my head covered at all times. I

led a very different life then.

Kunal: And you once mentioned what your name meant.

Nisha: Yes, my name is Hayatunnisha. Hayaat is Life and Nisha means in the Night.

(Laughs)

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.