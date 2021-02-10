share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Allahabad HC Orders Reinstatement of Person Fired for Displaying Affection with Queer Partner

The court said employers have no business judging PDA between people.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Feb 10, 2021
queer pda
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeLGBTQIA+
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related