Earth May Soon Have Saturn‑Like Rings – Made Up of Space Junk

The growing space debris problem may result in the “Kessler Effect” – when smaller bits of junk may collide to make the orbit unusable.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Nov 23, 2021
Image Credit: iStock
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

