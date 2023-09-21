share
The Swdl
‘Supersaurus’ Is the Longest Dinosaur Known to Ever Exist, Scientists Find

The dinosaur is more than 128 feet from nose to tail — “with a head the size of a horse… hip muscles as big as a car… [and its length] longer than three school buses.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 22, 2021
what is the longest dinosaur
Image Credits: Dinopedia
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

