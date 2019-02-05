share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Researchers Find Drop in Income Can Reduce Brain Health, Cause Cognitive Problems

Researchers found that individuals with income drops had smaller brain volume and fewer connections between the brain’s different areas.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Oct 16, 2019
a drop in income causes brain problems
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related