share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Lina Soualem on Archiving Palestine

In Lina Soualem's 'Bye Bye Tiberias,' four generations of Palestinian women silently go about safeguarding their legacy while enduring life-altering upheavals in their vanishing homeland.

written by
Anand Holla
published
Jul 9, 2024
Image Credit: Doha Film Institute/ Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyPeoplefilm
AuthorAnand Holla

Anand Holla is an independent filmmaker, journalist and features writer.