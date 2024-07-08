Lina Soualem on Archiving Palestine

Set between the past and the present, Bye Bye Tiberias pieces together visuals and conversations of today with home videos, archival footage, and reenactments to build an immersive socio-political-personal narrative.

“When I watched the footage that Dad had filmed in the ’90s, I noticed my great grandmother, grandmother, and seven aunts taking charge of everything (at home),” says Soualem of her matriarchs and aunts being the guardians of their legacy, keeping their history alive. “I knew that they maintained the culture, transmitted the values. [But] seeing them with an adult eye, I realized how precious these images were; especially in the context of a culture and a people that are silenced, unrecognized, and are perpetually on the verge of being erased.”

"Despite everything they went through, the women in my family never taught their children revenge or hatred. They have always been symbols of love and forgiveness."

It was during the 1948 Nakba, when 700,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed from their homes in Palestine to establish the State of Israel that Soualem’s maternal family was forcibly displaced from their hometown, Tiberias. “Despite everything they went through, the women in my family never taught their children revenge or hatred. They have always been symbols of love and forgiveness, which is incredible,” she says.

In between our conversation at a chic coffee shop in downtown Doha, Soualem exchanges pleasantries with young filmmaking talents. As part of Qumra, Doha Film Institute’s annual talent incubator event, the youth are being mentored by modern legends such as Claire Denis, Jim Sheridan, and Leos Carax, and are drawing inspiration from storytellers like Soualem. Delighted over meeting several women documentary filmmakers from the region – Tunisia, Morocco, Palestine – Soualem points out how women often find themselves at vantage points to tell stories.

“Women are better placed to hold the history… Men are usually out in front, living everything, so it’s much harder for men to do that,” she says.

In the film, Soualem’s conversations with her maternal elders unravel stories buried under the rubble of time and conflict. At its heart, the film upholds archiving as both an act of political resistance and a means to preserve their heritage. “These images are my memory’s treasure. I don’t want them to fade,” Soualem says in the film.

“In France, I didn’t feel like I was allowed to live my multiple identities – Muslim, Algerian, Palestinian. I was always asked to choose."

Much like the scene in which she takes a dip in the lake of their village Deir Hanna, just as she would do as a baby, the Paris-born and raised Soualem refers to being “immersed” in her mother’s culture. “She would often take me to her maternal family. She would only talk in Arabic with me, sharing food, culture, and songs. I would visit her on the sets of many Arab films that she was working on and in different countries. So I have been very close to this culture and family,” Soualem says.

Far removed from the warmth of her Arab culture, Soualem’s journey as a filmmaker often encountered existential obstacles in Europe. “In France, I didn’t feel like I was allowed to live my multiple identities – Muslim, Algerian, Palestinian. I was always asked to choose. I would always be told: Oh, but you are not Palestinian, you are French. You are not this or that. As if I couldn’t be all of these things at the same time."