share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Young Boys Are More Likely to Have Experienced Digital Dating Abuse Than Young Girls

Looking through private devices, posting pictures without consent, and threatening via text are all signs of digital dating abuse.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 26, 2020
digital dating abuse
Image Credit: Adobe Stock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMinddating
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related