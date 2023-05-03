share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Perfectionism at Record High among Kids, and It’s Taking a Toll

The drive to be perfect in body, mind and career among today’s youth has significantly increased compared to prior generations, which may be taking a toll on young people’s mental health, according to research publ...

written by
Karun Bhandanker
published
Jan 7, 2018
perfectionism in kids
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Futureemotional healthmental health
AuthorKarun Bhandanker

Karun Bhandanker is a staff writer for The Swaddle. He likes both coffee and chai, eats both veg and non-veg, had a great childhood and yet still regularly spends time in a therapist's office. Perhaps unsurprisingly, on the weekends he's an all-rounder.

Related