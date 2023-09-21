share
The Swdl
Donate to the Lockdown Relief Fund: All Funds Will Go to Daily Wage Workers During Lockdown

Coro India will be distributing food, masks, and medicines to daily wage workers with the proceeds we raise.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 9, 2020
daily wage worker Covid19 lockdown
Image Credit: PTI
