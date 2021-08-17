share
The Swdl
Even in Old Age, Cuttlefish Remember Every Meal They Ate: Study

This is the first animal that doesn’t show signs of deterioration in memory function over time, researchers said.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 18, 2021
cuttlefish memory helps them remember what they eat
