CRPF Initiates ‘Talking Circles’ To Prevent Suicides

The pressure not to talk about feelings or cry may be contributing to a rise in suicides in the army, a note about the move said.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Nov 10, 2021
crpf suicides chaupals
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Tags
BodiesMindmental health
Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

