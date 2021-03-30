share
Manipur Government Withdraws Order To Deny Assistance To Myanmar Refugees

The order, issued last week, asked border officials to “politely turn away” those seeking refuge in India.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Mar 30, 2021
myanmar violence
Image Credit: Getty
Tags
PowerJusticehuman rights
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

