share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Climate Change Has Slashed Global Agriculture Output by 21% Since the 1960s: Study

The decline impacts food production, which experts say needs to increase significantly in order to meet global demand.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 5, 2021
has climate change affected agriculture
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentagriculture
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related