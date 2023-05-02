share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

CJI’s Plea for Women, Elderly at Farmer Protests to Go Home Is Sexist, Ageist Condescension

Though couched as concern for health, the CJI’s suggestion implies responsibility for negotiation and a resolution lies with young men.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jan 13, 2021
farmer protests CJI
Image Credit: Business Standard
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticegender
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related