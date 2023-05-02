share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Daughter’s Rights Within Her Family Don’t End When She Marries, Karnataka HC Rules

The ruling came after a married daughter sought appointment on compassionate grounds to a deceased parent’s government position.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 11, 2021
can daughters get compassionate employment in karnataka after father's death
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerPoliticsfamily
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related