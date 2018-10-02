share
India’s Supreme Court Was Right to Overturn Adultery Law, But the Decision Was Based on Flawed Logic

Equal rights are a matter of dignity, not morality.

Flavia Agnes
Oct 2, 2018
Indian Penal Code Section 497
AuthorFlavia Agnes

Flavia Agnes is a women’s rights lawyer based in Mumbai.

